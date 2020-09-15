ADNOC Distribution joins key UAE suppliers to provide nuclear quality products for Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, and its subsidiary responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, Nawah Energy Company, Nawah, have marked a key milestone in their joint efforts to develop the UAE’s nuclear energy supply chain with the qualification of ADNOC Distribution as the first local supplier of petroleum products.

ADNOC Distribution joins 73 local companies that ENEC’s Business and Industrial Development Team and the Nawah Quality Assurance team have qualified to supply high-quality products for the Barakah plant. These products include lubricating oil, engine coolant and anti-rust, grease, and fuels, which will be used across a range of applications including the lubrication and fuelling of engines and various industrial equipment.

ADNOC Distribution is the first company in the UAE to supply petroleum products for the Barakah Plant, after being qualified on the NASL within the highest safety-related category ‘Q Class’. The qualification requires the ability to adhere to the ‘nuclear grade’ NQA-1 standard, developed and maintained by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, ASME.

These recent achievements are the result of Nawah and ENEC’s ongoing efforts to support the development and growth of a local supply chain that can meet operational service, spare parts and consumable requirements for the safe, secure and efficient operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant for at least the next 60 years.

Ali Al Hammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Nawah Energy Company, said, "We are proud to have worked with numerous local companies to support their qualification, enabling them to contribute to the successful operation and maintenance of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant. With 73 NASL qualified local suppliers, we are confident in the long-term sustainability of our operations at Barakah as well as the continuing growth of the UAE’s nuclear energy supply chain."

"The nuclear energy industry has some of the most stringent quality and technical standards in the world, and by upgrading their processes and systems to meet the unique requirements of the industry, local companies benefit in multiple ways. In addition to supporting the operation of the Barakah plant, qualified companies will be able to bid for contracts in other stringently regulated industries, both here in the UAE, and on an international level," he added.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said, "We are constantly evolving and revolutionising our products to meet the specific needs of the industries we supply."

"We not only aim to meet the standards set by international bodies but to be the first to bring these to the regional market, as recently demonstrated through the launch of the UAE’s first internationally certified lubricant range for hybrid vehicles. We always ensure our customers have access to the highest quality of the product, incorporating the very latest technology, to meet their specific business needs," he added.

In order to safely and effectively operate the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, spare parts and various specialised services are required that meet the safety and quality standards of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR. These standards have been incorporated in the Nawah Quality Assurance Manual, NQAM.

The NQAM uses a graded approach and all parts and services are classified under four categories, with ‘Q Class – Safety Related’ representing the highest most demanding quality standard, followed by ‘T Class – Safety Impact’, ‘R Class – Reliability Impact’ and ‘S Class – Industrial Standard’.

ENEC’s dedicated Business and Industrial Development Team and the Nawah Quality Assurance team have worked with companies including Emirates Steel, National Cement, Dubai Cable Company, DUCAB, National Marine Dredging Company, Borouge, Western Bainoona Group, and Hilalco to raise their standards to meet the stringent NASL requirements. The 73 NASL qualified local suppliers join a further 2,000 local suppliers, who are supplying products and services to the Barakah plant, with contracts totalling $4.8 billion.

This has not only resulted in the awarding of contracts for the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, but has also created opportunities for the companies to broaden their customer base by entering the international market for supplying goods and services to the global nuclear industry.