ADNOC Distribution launches cashier-less retail experience

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) ADNOC Distribution has become the first fuel retailer in the middle East to launch the next generation retail experience, a fully autonomous and contactless and cashier-less ADNOC Oasis store.

The first new generation store has been opened at ADNOC’s Sheikh Khalifa Energy Complex, said a press release issued on Monday.

It offers new cashless and contactless payment system and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology enhanced shopping environment.

Customers will no longer have to queue or wait for staff to become free, and unlike existing self-service terminals in retail outlets, there’s no need to scan items. Customers only need to tap in with a bank card, Emirates ID, or scan the QR code, pick up the items they need and then walk out.

Payment is taken after the customer leave the store, either through the app or the bank card used to enter the store, with all details of purchase stored in the app or through an e-receipt.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "Our enhanced ADNOC Oasis store is set to revolutionise how we shop. It makes the experience easier, faster and more convenient than ever before. Digitisation has been a core part of our ongoing customer-experience enhancements and this unmanned ADNOC Oasis is the very essence of this strategy."

Every shelf in the store is equipped with an electronic LED screen that digitally displays the price as well as any current promotions. Offers and promotions will also be added and updated in real time, with prices adjusted accordingly.