ADNOC Distribution Launches Voyager Lubricant Range On Amazon

Muhammad Irfan 49 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience store retailer, has today launched its Voyager lubricant range on the Amazon.ae store. Customers can now conveniently purchase products from its passenger car motor oil (PCMO) and heavy-duty motor oil (HDMO) ranges, and have them delivered directly to their doorsteps.

The company has partnered with Amazon for the sale and delivery of its products to customers across the UAE. Voyager SJ, Bronze, Silver and Gold passenger oil and diesel engine oil, Ultra, Plus and HPSD Plus will be available to buy in 1L, 4L and corresponding multi-packs. The high-quality oils incorporate high quality base oils with balanced additives, all blended at the company’s dedicated plant. They are manufactured using ADNOC’s high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using ADNOC’s high paraffinic crude oil at its state-of-the art Ruwais refinery in the UAE.

"Convenience has never been more important to our customers," says Ali Yaslem Saleh Ahmed Alsadi, Vice President, Lubricants Division, ADNOC Distribution.

"This is an exciting time for the business, as we offer new ways for our customers to interact with our products and access what they need as they get back on the road. We are delighted to offer customers the products they need through Amazon, a safe, reliable, best-in-class e-Commerce partner and we look forward to continuing our partnership together."

Ronaldo Mouchawar, Vice President of Amazon in the middle East and North Africa (MENA) said: "We are constantly working on adding and improving products and services across Amazon.ae for our customers. We are pleased to be working with ADNOC Distribution to make their car motor oil products available to customers conveniently from the comfort of their homes."

