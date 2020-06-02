UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 06:00 PM

ADNOC Distribution opens 16 new sites so far in 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has opened 16 new sites around the country so far this year, including five ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighbourhood stations in Abu Dhabi and five 'traditional' stations in Dubai.

The UAE’s leading fuel and convenience retailer said the network expansion aims to "bringing everyday essentials closer to its customers."

In a statement on Tuesday ADNOC Distribution said that in May alone, five new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighbourhood stations have been opened across Abu Dhabi; in Al Reem Island, Shamkha Community, Khalifa City Chouifat, Manazef and Yas Acres, bringing the total number of ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations to ten since the concept launched with the opening of the first station in Al Bateen in March of this year.

"These new neighbourhood stations offer fueling and retail facilities located in areas where traditional stations are impractical. Customers are able to order from the ADNOC Oasis convenience store from the comfort of their car through a tablet device and collect their purchases from the dedicated drive-thru window," it said.

Moreover, since the beginning of the year, five traditional stations opened in Dubai, two of which are located in the residential communities of Al Barsha South and Al Warqa, and one in the industrial area of Al Quoz, offering customers fueling and non-fueling solutions, such as convenience stores, quick service restaurants, car washes and lubricant change for vehicles.

In the heart of the financial district, the new station at business Bay provides fueling and retail convenience, with the final new opening in Muhaisnah, Deira, offering fueling and car wash facilities in the industrial area. These latest openings in Dubai bring ADNOC Distribution’s total number of operating stations in the emirate to 11, with several additional stations in the advanced stages of completion, the company said.

In addition to the recent station openings, the company has also launched its inaugural Vehicle Inspection Centre in Umm Al Qaiwain, offering customers regulatory safety inspection and certification services.

"At this time, it is more important than ever that customers have necessities close to home. We want to ensure we continue to provide accessible convenience combined with the highest safety and hygiene standards," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution.

All new stations are digitally enabled, offering customers a fully contactless payment solution through the ADNOC Distribution App, as well as through other cashless payment methods, including Apple Pay and samsung Pay.

