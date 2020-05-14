UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Distribution Partners With Talabat For Delivery Of Daily Goods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

ADNOC Distribution partners with Talabat for delivery of daily goods

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has launched a home delivery service to bring everyday essentials direct to customers from select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores in Abu Dhabi.

The company said in a statement that customers can select from more than 1,100 products which include groceries, snacks and beverages to be delivered within 30 minutes via online food catering platform, Talabat.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said, "As we continue to make things as accessible as possible for our customers, we want to ensure they have access to the essentials they need safely and conveniently."

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi From

Recent Stories

Western Pacific Countries Manage to Avert Uncontro ..

9 minutes ago

Five died in two road accidents in Kohistan

9 minutes ago

WTO Director-General Azevedo Plans to Step Down Be ..

10 minutes ago

Ukraine's Daily Increase in COVID-19 Recoveries Ex ..

15 minutes ago

Indian troops fire pellets on protesters in Badgam ..

15 minutes ago

Digital startup on veterinary helps pet lovers to ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.