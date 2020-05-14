ADNOC Distribution partners with Talabat for delivery of daily goods

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has launched a home delivery service to bring everyday essentials direct to customers from select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores in Abu Dhabi.

The company said in a statement that customers can select from more than 1,100 products which include groceries, snacks and beverages to be delivered within 30 minutes via online food catering platform, Talabat.

Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution, said, "As we continue to make things as accessible as possible for our customers, we want to ensure they have access to the essentials they need safely and conveniently."