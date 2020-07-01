ADNOC Distribution passes 400th station milestone with opening of Saadiyat station

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has marked a major milestone in the opening of its 400th station on Saadiyat island, Abu Dhabi and the delivery of 25 new stations year to date in 2020.

In the first half of the year, the company has experienced strong delivery despite the challenging environment, with openings across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Fujairah. The Saadiyat station is also the 17th ‘ADNOC On the go’ to open since the new concept launched at Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, a reconstructed site which opened at the beginning of the year.

Having commemorated the 400-mark opening at Saadiyat, the company broke through the milestone to end the first half of 2020 with an impressive total of 406 stations now active across its network.

The success of delivery in H1 maintains the company’s targeted openings for the year.

"Marking our 400th station, and a strong series of openings year to date, further symbolises the journey we have taken," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution.

"We continue to strive to adapt and advance in order to deliver the products, services and convenience that our customers want and value. The launch of our new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood station earlier this year was testament to that and the ways our solid history and experience helps us to deliver progressive solutions for now and into the future."