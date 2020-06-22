UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Distribution Ranks No1 Retail Brand In Forbes Middle East Top 100 Companies

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 01:15 PM

ADNOC Distribution ranks No1 retail brand in Forbes Middle East Top 100 Companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has been named the No1. retail brand in the region in the Forbes middle East Top 100 Companies 2020.

ADNOC Distribution, ranking at number 52 overall, is one of 21 UAE companies to be listed, with GCC companies accounting for 90 percent of the total 100.

Compiled of the largest and most successful listed companies in the region, the validation comprises in-depth research and data from all stock exchanges in Arab countries, and analysis of market value, sales, assets and profits.

"It is an honour to be recognised as the number one retail brand in the region, testament to the hard work we do every day to deliver convenient and accessible fuel and convenience retail to customers," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution.

Related Topics

UAE Forbes Middle East 2020 Market All From Top Arab

Recent Stories

Huawei Pumps-up its Y Series with the new HUAWEI Y ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Records 7,600 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 H ..

32 minutes ago

Five power pilferers booked in Sargodha

32 minutes ago

NIC to hold online webinar titled "Building a su ..

32 minutes ago

US State Department Offers Grants for Quality Digi ..

32 minutes ago

European stock markets slide at open

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.