ADNOC Distribution ranks No1 retail brand in Forbes Middle East Top 100 Companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has been named the No1. retail brand in the region in the Forbes middle East Top 100 Companies 2020.

ADNOC Distribution, ranking at number 52 overall, is one of 21 UAE companies to be listed, with GCC companies accounting for 90 percent of the total 100.

Compiled of the largest and most successful listed companies in the region, the validation comprises in-depth research and data from all stock exchanges in Arab countries, and analysis of market value, sales, assets and profits.

"It is an honour to be recognised as the number one retail brand in the region, testament to the hard work we do every day to deliver convenient and accessible fuel and convenience retail to customers," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting CEO of ADNOC Distribution.