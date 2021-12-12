ADNOC Distribution signs exclusive deal to provide fuel and lubricants to 3,000-plus Cars Taxi fleet

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, further demonstrates its commitment to its growth strategy by establishing an exclusive partnership with cars Taxi.

The five-year deal sees ADNOC Distribution as only supplier of fuel and lubricants for Cars Taxi’s 3,000-plus strong fleet in UAE.

The contract will supply all Cars Taxi vehicles with fuel and ADNOC Voyager lubricant, including the premium range Voyager Gold 5W-40 SN, in a deal that aligns to both companies’ commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

ADNOC Distribution’s fuel and lubricants are made with Murban crude oil – one of Abu Dhabi’s greatest national treasures.

ADNOC Voyager is manufactured using ADNOC’s high quality Group III base oil, ADbase, which is produced by ADNOC Refining using Murban. The high Viscosity Index (VI) of ADbase makes it an ideal lubricant component, ensuring efficiency and fuel economy for high performance engines, whilst meeting ever stringent environmental regulations.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO, ADNOC Distribution, said, "As the UAE’s leading provider of fuel, we are delighted to be working with Cars Taxi to provide fuel and lubricants to its fleet. As one of the UAE’s largest taxi franchises, our relationship with such a respected business is testament to our ability to deliver quality and reliable products that align to the very ethos of Cars Taxi’s purpose-led philosophy."

Badr Abdulla Al Ghurair, CEO, Cars Taxi, commented, "For decades, Cars Taxi has adopted a customer-centric approach to service: focused on passenger comfort, safety and experience.

As regional pioneers for safe mobility, we place a core focus on delivering customer happiness and peace of mind. With one of the largest taxi fleets in the country, we have a pivotal opportunity to be part of the evolution of the country’s mobility sector.

"By partnering with ADNOC Distribution, a globally renowned company with a reputation for quality excellence, we elevate our service promise, powering our vehicles with the highest standard of fuel from the UAE’s leading distributor."

ADNOC Distribution recently announced furthering its commitment to international expansion with the signing of two new distributors for ADNOC Voyager lubricant in Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The contracts will supply a full range of Voyager lubricants, with confirmed volumes of 1,500,000 liters, and signify the company’s market entry into Africa. ADNOC Voyager is now available in 19 countries across three continents, spearheading the company’s global presence.

ADNOC Distribution has seen significant product growth in international markets including a distribution network spanning Asia, North and East Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as well as the middle East region. ADNOC Distribution has doubled its international volumes over the past two years through a dedicated global growth strategy.