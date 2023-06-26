Open Menu

ADNOC Distribution Signs Lubricants Agreement With HPCL Of India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 26, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ADNOC Distribution signs lubricants agreement with HPCL of India

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) ADNOC Distribution today announced the signing of an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), one of India’s largest lubricant marketers and fuel retailing companies. The agreement highlights the mutual intent of both companies to explore avenues for expanding their respective international lubricants and allied products businesses in the UAE, India and other potential markets.

With an annual demand of three billion liters, India is among the world’s most significant markets for lubricants. ADNOC Distribution aims to enter this dynamic market, gaining access to a vast network of over 28,000 retail stations.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “This agreement demonstrates our strategic approach to collaborating with leading partners worldwide. With HPCL’s robust performance record spanning over a century, we aim to establish a strong presence in India, one of the world’s largest and rapidly growing markets. Today’s announcement marks another significant milestone in ADNOC Distribution’s international expansion journey as we strive to enhance our position in key lubricant markets worldwide.

This agreement establishes a framework for both companies to foster mutually beneficial cross-border business synergies, leveraging their respective local market capabilities and infrastructure, as they enhance the efficiency of their overseas lubricant operations, including the supply of lubricants and access to key logistical and marketing support services.

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Director and Head of Lubes SBU, HPCL middle East FZCO, said, “We are excited to embark on this journey with ADNOC Distribution. They are the perfect partner for us to build our offering, as their production and marketing capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our business and footprint in the international lubricants’ markets.”

This agreement supports ADNOC Distribution’s international growth strategy as both companies will jointly explore opportunities to penetrate new and growing markets, targeting 10 key countries in 2023 for the development of their respective businesses.

Related Topics

India Century World Business UAE Middle East Market Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

Aitzaz Ahsan demands PM Shehbaz’s resignation

9 minutes ago
 DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy ..

DG ISPR says May 9 incidents deliberate conspiracy against nation

22 minutes ago
 Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid ..

Emirates to ramp up flights ahead of Hajj and Eid Al Adha surge

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pa ..

Pakistan Digital Awards named Synite Digital as Pakistan’s Digital Agency of t ..

49 minutes ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, ce ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches GoChat GPT Chatbot, celebrating GoChat&#039;s record ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Madagascar on Independence Day

1 hour ago
Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at ..

Special Olympics UAE athletes secure 73 medals at World Games Berlin 2023

1 hour ago
 Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#03 ..

Tadweer and Municipal Community Centre launch &#039;My Sustainable City&#039; in ..

1 hour ago
 ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency ..

ADCDA, Rabdan Academy partner to enhance emergency and crisis management in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

4 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East