ADNOC Distribution supports emergency response ambulances, healthcare professionals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) ADNOC Distribution, in collaboration with the UAE health authorities, has announced that it will support all national emergency response ambulances refueling at ADNOC Distribution service stations.

The move is in recognition of the heroic efforts of healthcare professionals across the UAE during the current circumstances.

In addition, complimentary hot beverages will be available to all medical professionals at ADNOC Oasis convenience stores. The hot beverages can be redeemed upon presentation of a valid medical ID card.

ADNOC Distribution, on the occasion of the World Health Day, extended its gratitude and appreciation to all medical professionals as they continue in their tireless endeavours to keep the nation safe and healthy.