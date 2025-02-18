Open Menu

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies Mark Two-year Anniversary Of TEME Joint Venture In Egypt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 10:15 AM

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint venture in Egypt

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies are celebrating two years of successful partnership in Egypt at this year’s Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES) with a co-branded booth that showcases the partnership’s role in strengthening Egypt’s energy infrastructure.

In 2023, ADNOC Distribution acquired 50% of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), creating a joint venture that operates over 240 fuel retail sites across Egypt and includes wholesale, aviation fuel and lubricant blending operations. The acquisition facilitated the entry of ADNOC’s retail fuel and Oasis convenience store brands to the Egyptian market.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, “The ongoing success of our TEME joint venture demonstrates the value of our international expansion strategy in driving value-accretive growth. Egypt, with its significant economic potential, is a key part of our growth journey. We’re proud to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional customer experiences that align with our long-term vision for regional leadership.”

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director & Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, said, "This partnership underscores our mutual dedication to strengthening Egypt's energy solutions. We recognise the immense potential of the Egyptian market and are committed to fostering sustainable growth."

ADNOC Distribution is set to open its first flagship service station in New Cairo this year, featuring an expanded ADNOC Oasis convenience store and offering a broader range of automotive services compared to the existing 11 ADNOC-branded stations operating in the country.

The new station will join ADNOC Distribution’s existing flagship stations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, exemplifying the Company’s commitment to industry-leading customer experiences.

ADNOC’s Voyager lubricants are blended locally in Egypt by TEME for both domestic sales and global exports, showcasing Egypt’s growing potential as an export-focused manufacturing hub. Later this year, Voyager lubricants will also be available through independent Egyptian distributors, expanding the brand’s reach beyond ADNOC Distribution service stations.

Looking ahead, TEME is focused on expanding its presence in Egypt’s aviation fuel market this year, a key sector driven by the country’s role as a transport and tourism hub in North Africa and beyond.

As ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies celebrate two years of successful collaboration in Egypt, both companies remain committed to supporting the nation’s energy needs, fostering economic growth, and delivering world-class services. By continuing to expand its retail network and invest in local manufacturing, TEME is positioned to be a key player in Egypt’s energy landscape, supporting economic growth and sustainability in the years ahead.

