ADNOC Distribution unveils next-gen convenience store

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) ADNOC Distribution has unveiled its next-generation Oasis store at the Corniche Road petrol station in Abu Dhabi.

According to a statement released by the company, the new store features a "contemporary refreshed look and feel" and will be the start of an extensive refurbishment plan.

The newly designed space features a range of choices such as made-to-order sandwiches, a new on-site bakery counter and trained baristas brewing freshly-ground locally sourced coffee and tea. In the new streamlined grocery aisles customers will find a carefully curated product-range.

Customers will also benefit from a more seamless digital experience – as well as the standard checkouts, multiple payment points have been provided at the coffee station and the bakery counter, in addition to a self-checkout point on exit, offering customers the quick and easy option to ‘tap and go’.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution, said, "The launch of our new Oasis convenience store is yet another proof point in our commitment to putting our customers at the centre of what we do and delivering a world-class customer experience.

This marks the transformation of our non-fuel retail offering, delivering a superior shopping and dining experience to our customers across the whole of the UAE. With the roll-out and upgrade of our entire Oasis network, customers will soon be able to see first-hand the improved food, beverage and retail offering of our new stores as part of our commitment to offer first class services across at all of our sites."

The unveiling follows ADNOC Distribution’s recent launch of ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighbourhood stations, its new ADNOC Rewards programme, as well as its commitment to offer free assisted-fuelling to all its customers.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Chief Operating Officer, ADNOC Distribution, added, "Through listening to our customers we have ensured that our new-look Oasis store, with its fresh look and feel, upgraded amenities and family-friendly environment, better meets the needs of today’s shopper and their evolving lifestyles. The refresh of ADNOC Oasis is designed for customers looking for an inviting place to take a break on longer journeys or those who are close to home and prefer to shop in their friendly neighbourhood stores. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new store."