UrduPoint.com

ADNOC Drilling Awarded $3.8 Billion Drilling Contract, Underscoring Strong Growth Trajectory

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:30 PM

ADNOC Drilling awarded $3.8 billion drilling contract, underscoring strong growth trajectory

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (ADX symbol: ADNOCDRILL / ISIN: AEA007301012), today announced that it has signed a five-year Drilling Services Agreement with ADNOC Onshore for the continued provision of drilling, workover and other well services. The contract will run for up to 5 years, for a total value of US$3.8 billion.

Structured to drive efficiency in work crews, rig move time and maintenance scheduling, the contract benefits both ADNOC Drilling and ADNOC Onshore. It underpins ADNOC Drilling’s unique position as sole drilling services provider to ADNOC and will advance ADNOC Drilling’s ambitious growth and expansion plans.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Drilling, said, "ADNOC Onshore is a valued and long-standing customer and this contract award further extends a 50-year profitable and unique partnership. I am delighted, that working together, we will continue to drive value for ADNOC and the UAE, delivering on the 2030 strategic production capacity and gas self-sufficiency targets.

Advanced technologies and digitalisation are at the heart of this agreement, as ADNOC Drilling continues to improve efficiencies, drive further growth opportunities, while minimising our environmental footprint."

Following its record ADX listing on 3rd October 2021, ADNOC Drilling released its first earnings on 10th November 2021, showing strong and resilient growth for the third quarter and first nine months of the year. The Company’s growth journey includes geographical expansion and further development of ADNOC Drilling’s Oilfield Services offering.

ADNOC Drilling is the only provider of fully Integrated Drilling Services (IDS) in the region and since 2018, the Company has delivered more than $250 million of savings to its customers through the delivery of these wells.

Related Topics

UAE Company October November Gas 2018 Agreement Billion Million

Recent Stories

Australian lawmakers call for inquiry into Murdoch ..

Australian lawmakers call for inquiry into Murdoch media

1 minute ago
 Bakhtiar stirs world conscience over massive HR ab ..

Bakhtiar stirs world conscience over massive HR abuses, women persecution in IIO ..

1 minute ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast

Partly cloudy weather forecast

5 minutes ago
 Police recover crystal ice drug in bahawalpur

Police recover crystal ice drug in bahawalpur

5 minutes ago
 Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatme ..

Football great Pele hospitalized for tumor treatment

5 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Started Working Out ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Started Working Out Decisions After Putin-Biden Ta ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.