ADNOC Drilling’s Two Brand New Jack-ups Rigs Arrive In UAE

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2024 | 11:15 AM

ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs arrive in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2024) ADNOC Drilling’s two brand new jack-ups rigs have arrived in the UAE and will start operating by Q1. This takes the fleet size to 142 rigs, adding further to ADNOC Drilling being among the largest rig fleet owners in the world.

The new rigs top off a superlative year for ADNOC Drilling and a testament to how well the company has navigated the year.

In an analyst note, JP Morgan said, “Since its IPO, ADNOC Drilling has behaved as a high-quality, defensive business and has consistently met and exceeded guidance and expectations. The outstanding performance also reflects positive advancements with ADNOC Drilling’s two joint ventures.

This year, Enersol acquired four oilfield services technology companies, and Turnwell delivered a record initial well delivery time as it accelerates the development of the UAE’s unconventional energy reserves.

There is plenty more to come from ADNOC Drilling in 2025 - after raising their guidance with third quarter results for the second time this year, the company is heading into their strongest quarter ever in Q4, off the back of its positive indication of growing around at least mid-single digit sequentially as it continues to ramp-up its operations.

