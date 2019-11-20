ADNOC embarks on one of the largest predictive maintenance projects in oil and gas industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, today announced a partnership with Honeywell, as it embarks on one of the largest predictive maintenance projects in the oil and gas industry.

Under the terms of a 10-year partnership agreement, the ADNOC will utilise Honeywell’s state-of-the-art asset monitoring and predictive analytics platform to maximise asset efficiency and integrity across the ADNOC’s upstream and downstream operations.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies such as machine learning and digital twins, the platform will help predict equipment stoppages, reduce unplanned equipment maintenance and downtime, increase reliability and safety and enable substantial cost savings for the ADNOC.

The ADNOC’s predictive maintenance project is part of the company’s flagship Centralised Predictive Analytics and Diagnostics programme.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Group CEO of ADNOC, said, "In an era where the oil and gas industry is being disrupted on multiple levels, it is important that we continue to drive innovation and seek newly advanced technologies to further optimise performance and deliver sustainable returns. The ADNOC’s predictive maintenance project is significant in its scale and application of AI technology and marks an important technological milestone for the industry.

Honeywell was selected as our valued technology partner to provide these state-of-the-art solutions after a highly competitive and rigorous process."

The company will deploy Honeywell Forge Asset Monitor and Predictive Analytics solutions at its Panorama Digital Command Centre at its headquarters. The Panorama Digital Command Centre currently aggregates real-time information across all business units and uses smart analytical models, AI and big data to generate operational insights and recommend new pathways. The addition of Honeywell’s solutions will enable the central monitoring of up to 2,500 critical rotating equipment across all the ADNOC Group companies.

Darius Adamczyk, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell, said, "We are proud to partner with the ADNOC as they lead the transformation towards Oil & Gas 4.0 and embrace the power of IoT. Honeywell Forge delivers the advanced capabilities business leaders need to harness big data to drive more efficient decision-making and exceed business goals. We look forward to ADNOC realising these benefits after deploying this leading-edge technology."