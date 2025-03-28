ADNOC employees welcome Sultan Al Jaber for Iftar at Habshan 5 Gas Facility

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2025) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, visited ADNOC Gas’ Habshan 5 gas processing facility, part of the Habshan Industrial Complex, for an Iftar gathering with ADNOC employees. His visit recognised the critical role of the Habshan team in delivering ADNOC’s strategic objectives while marking the UAE’s Year of Community – an initiative dedicated to strengthening social bonds and driving collective progress under the theme “Hand in Hand”.

During the visit, Dr. Al Jaber conveyed the UAE Leadership’s appreciation for the workforce’s contributions to the nation’s energy security and long-term economic prosperity. He met with talented Emirati employees, including Aamna Al Shehhi, ADNOC’s first female Plant Inspector, who presented him with a robotic gecko and drone and explained how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way she works. Dr. Al Jaber underscored ADNOC’s commitment to investing in Emirati talent development, praising the Tamkeen technical exercise in which 750 UAE Nationals excelled at managing a group of onshore oil and gas sites. He also emphasised embracing AI and powering the UAE’s industrial growth, noting that in 2024 ADNOC Gas significantly contributed to the local economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme and supported the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative by prioritising the use of local goods and services.

Dr. Al Jaber said: “In the Year of Community, we are reminded that progress is a shared journey – achieved hand in hand.

Our talented people in Habshan exemplify this spirit every day, working together to provide the positive energy that powers the UAE and supports communities around the world. ADNOC will continue to invest in our people, leverage AI, and drive sustainable growth to create enduring value for our nation and future generations.”

The Habshan 5 facility is the newest addition to the Habshan complex near Bab Field, which is at the heart of ADNOC Gas’ integrated lower-carbon gas value chain – ADNOC Gas processes over 10 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of natural gas daily and supplies 60% of the UAE’s gas needs. The complex advances ADNOC’s position as the world’s largest sulfur supplier and the second-largest exporter of naphtha and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) – ADNOC Gas’ LPG sales measure over 10 million tonnes annually, equivalent to the cooking requirements of more than 25 million households.

Habshan 5 harnesses AI and advanced technologies, including Neuron 5 and Real Time Optimizer (RTO), to generate value by optimizing asset performance and reducing emissions. The facility is also a testament to ADNOC’s investment in Emirati talent, with more than 950 UAE Nationals playing crucial roles across the Habshan Industrial Complex. ADNOC Gas is advancing major growth projects across Habshan, including expanding gas processing capacity to over 13 billion scf per day by 2029 and projects supporting Borouge 4, Ruwais LNG and the UAE’s drive for gas self-sufficiency.