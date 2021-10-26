ADNOC, FDF open new centre in Ruwais to enhance social life

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the Family Development Foundation on Tuesday opened an FDF centre in Ruwais, as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between ADNOC and FDF in 2019.

The opening of this centre endeavours to develop effective and specialised plans and programmes to enhance social and family life in Abu Dhabi.

The centre provides various services for all family members in Ruwais, which has approximately 29,000 people from 65 nationalities.

These programmes and services will raise awareness and social culture among various segments and groups of society to achieve stability among family members.

Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the FDF's board of Trustees, emphasised that the centre’s opening mirrors the foundation’s objectives, mission, values and strategy to enhance the role of the family in society.

It provides training, qualification, awareness and education services based on the vision of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for a secure and prosperous society, a diversified and sustainable economy, and an attractive and distinctive destination.