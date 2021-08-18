UrduPoint.com

ADNOC, Fertiglobe Further Strengthen UAE-Japan Low-carbon Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

ADNOC, Fertiglobe further strengthen UAE-Japan low-carbon cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced today that, in partnership with Fertiglobe, it has sold a cargo of blue ammonia to INPEX in Japan, for use in power generation applications. The sale builds upon recently announced joint efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between the UAE and Japan and support the development of new UAE-Japan blue ammonia supply chains and follows the recent sale of blue ammonia cargos to Japan’s Itochu and Idemtisu.

ADNOC and INPEX have a longstanding and trusted partnership. INPEX participates in a number of ADNOC’s upstream concessions, has partnered with ADNOC and Intercontinental Exchange Inc on the launch of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, and most recently announced participation in a joint study agreement with ADNOC and other Japanese partners to explore the commercial potential of blue ammonia production in the UAE.

Fertiglobe, a 58:42 partnership between OCI and ADNOC, will produce blue ammonia at its Fertil plant in the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi for delivery to ADNOC’s customer, INPEX, in Japan.

The shipment, which was sold at an attractive premium to grey ammonia (ammonia produced without CO2 capture and sequestration), underscores the favorable economics for blue ammonia as an emerging source of low-carbon energy.

The sale represents a further production milestone of a planned scale-up of blue ammonia production capabilities in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to include a low-cost debottlenecking program at Fertil. In addition, it was announced in June that Fertiglobe will join ADNOC and ADQ as a partner in a new world-scale 1 million metric tons per annum blue ammonia project at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, subject to regulatory approvals.

Ammonia can be used as a low-carbon fuel across a wide range of industrial applications, including transportation, power generation, refining and industries including steel, wastewater treatment, cement and fertilizer production. For Japan, in particular, hydrogen and its carrier fuels, such as blue ammonia, are expected to play an important role in the country’s ongoing industrial decarbonisation efforts.

Related Topics

UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sale Japan Intercontinental Exchange June Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Johnson Says Deploying UK Troops to Afghanistan to ..

Johnson Says Deploying UK Troops to Afghanistan to Fight Taliban 'Not an Option'

13 minutes ago
 UK Deploys Extra 800 Troops to Support Afghan Evac ..

UK Deploys Extra 800 Troops to Support Afghan Evacuation - Johnson

13 minutes ago
 Mourners from across Sindh participates in Shama-e ..

Mourners from across Sindh participates in Shama-e-Gul procession in Rohri

13 minutes ago
 Johnson Says World Must Face Reality of Change of ..

Johnson Says World Must Face Reality of Change of Regime in Afghanistan

13 minutes ago
 Belarusian BelaPAN Reports Searches at News Agency ..

Belarusian BelaPAN Reports Searches at News Agency's Premises

13 minutes ago
 India denying religious freedom of IIOJK people

India denying religious freedom of IIOJK people

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.