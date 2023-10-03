ADNOC, Fertiglobe to pilot first-of-its-kind cost-effective modular carbon capture technology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2023) ADNOC and Fertiglobe, the strategic partnership between ADNOC and OCI Global, today announced the pilot deployment of the world’s first cost-effective modular CycloneCC carbon capture unit at Fertiglobe’s 100 percent owned nitrogen fertiliser plant in the Al Ruwais Industrial Complex, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The CycloneCC technology, which has been developed by Carbon Clean, is designed to improve the economics of point-source carbon capture within industrial facilities.

Traditional point source carbon capture technology relies on feeding gas through large absorption and stripping towers where solvent and heat are used to separate, capture and compress CO2.

The process is capital, time, and energy-intensive, with projects typically taking years to build. Carbon Clean’s CycloneCC unit uses rotating packed bed technology to allow for prefabricated modular carbon capture units half the size of conventional carbon capture units.

The carbon dioxide captured using the CycloneCC unit will complement an existing ADNOC project to sequester CO2 within Abu Dhabi’s onshore carbonate aquifers. Successful piloting of the technology also holds the potential for the broader deployment of CycloneCC carbon capture units across ADNOC and Fertiglobe’s operations.