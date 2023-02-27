ADNOC Gas announces increase in total number of shares offered in its IPO

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) ADNOC Gas plc today announced that, following approval from the SCA, its selling shareholder, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC or the Selling Shareholder) has exercised its right set out in the UAE Prospectus to increase the number of ordinary shares offered in the initial public offering (IPO) of the Company.

ADNOC will now offer 3,837,571,100 ordinary shares, equivalent to approximately 5 percent of the Company’s total issued share capital.

ADNOC had previously announced that it would offer 3,070,056,880 ordinary shares, representing approximately 4 percent of the total issued share capital of the Company. It has made the decision to increase the size of the Offering based on significant investor demand across all tranches and to reflect ADNOC’s commitment to a supportive trading environment for the Company’s stock post-Admission.

Assuming all of the shares in the Offering are sold, the Offering size will be approximately $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion (AED8.6 billion to AED9.3 billion). The final offer price is expected to be announced on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Khaled Al Zaabi, Group CFO of ADNOC, commented, “We are delighted to announce that we will be increasing the offer size for the IPO of ADNOC Gas, which is set to be the largest-ever market debut on the ADX to date, and also marks the next remarkable milestone for ADNOC and our ongoing value creation journey. We have witnessed substantial investor demand across all tranches, reflecting ADNOC Gas’ status as a key component of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy ecosystem, and a vital contributor to drive decarbonization and the energy transition in the UAE.

“The Offering size increase reaffirms ADNOC Gas as a highly compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to welcoming both local and international investors to join ADNOC and partake in the Company’s future growth. This listing is another pivotal landmark for the local financial market, as Abu Dhabi continues to attract a wider and deeper pool of global capital.”

The Selling Shareholder has also decided, pursuant to its right as set out in the UAE Prospectus, to increase the size of the First Tranche of the Offering (reserved for First Tranche Subscribers (as defined in the UAE Prospectus)) from 10 percent to 12 percent (representing 460,508,532 ordinary shares); and the Third Tranche of the Offering (reserved for employees of ADNOC group companies residing in the UAE and UAE national retirees of ADNOC group companies residing in the UAE) from 2 percent to 4 percent (representing 153,502,844 ordinary shares).

The remaining 84 percent of the Offering (representing 3,223,559,724 ordinary shares) has been reserved for investors in the Qualified Investor Offering.

The subscription period for the Offering is unchanged and will continue until Wednesday, 1st March, as part of a UAE public offering to individuals and other investors in the UAE; employees of ADNOC group companies residing in the UAE; and UAE national retirees of ADNOC group companies residing in the UAE (together, the “UAE Retail Offering”).

The subscription period will continue until Thursday, 2nd March, for qualified institutional and other investors in a number of countries, including the UAE (the “Qualified Investor Offering”).

The final offer price per share will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on Friday, 3rd March.

The completion of the Offering and Admission is currently expected to take place on Monday, 13th March, subject to market conditions and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE, including approval for Admission on the ADX.

Moelis & Company UK LLP DIFC Branch has been appointed as the Independent Financial Advisor to the Company.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank middle East Limited have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Arqaam Capital Limited, BNP PARIBAS, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC) and International Securities LLC have been appointed as Joint Bookrunners.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has been appointed as the Lead Receiving Bank. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC and Al Maryah Community Bank have been appointed as the Receiving Banks.

Neither HSBC Bank Middle East Limited nor any of its respective affiliates is responsible for participating in, marketing or managing any aspect of the UAE Retail Offering to natural persons.

The Shariah Supervision Committee of First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC has issued a pronouncement confirming that, in its view, the Offering is compliant with Shariah principles. Investors may not rely on this pronouncement and should undertake their own due diligence to ensure that the Offering is Shariah compliant for their own purposes.