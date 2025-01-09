Open Menu

ADNOC Gas Awards $2.1 Billion In Contracts To Enhance LNG Supply Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2025 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries (together referred to as “ADNOC Gas” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCGAS / ISIN: AEE01195A234), a world-class integrated gas processing company, announced today the awarding of three enabling contracts worth $2.1 billion (approx AED8.00 bn) for an LNG pre-conditioning plant (LPP), compression facilities and transmission pipelines to supply feedstock to the Ruwais LNG Project.

The LPP and compression facilities will be located within ADNOC Gas’ Habshan 5 plant, part of one of the world’s largest integrated gas processing complexes. The five plants of the Habshan Complex have a combined capacity to process 6.1 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day. The newly awarded transmission pipelines will connect the Habshan Complex with the Ruwais LNG facility.

The largest contract, valued at $1.24 billion for the LPP, was awarded to a consortium consisting of Engineering for the Petroleum and Process Industries (ENPPI) and Petrojet. A $514 million contract for transmission pipelines was awarded to the China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company, while Petrofac Emirates LLC will develop the new compression facilities under a $335 million contract.

Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, said: “These contract awards reaffirm ADNOC Gas’ commitment to delivering sustainable growth and maximising shareholder value. We are investing in world-class infrastructure and innovative technologies as we expand our capacity in LNG liquefaction and strengthen our position as a global player.


The awards also underline our commitment to making strategic and targeted investments that enable the delivery of our most significant projects, allowing us to continue meeting our customers' demands internationally.”

ADNOC Gas is developing the Ruwais LNG project on behalf of its largest shareholder, ADNOC. The capital expenditure (CAPEX) for the LPP, compression facilities and transmission pipelines, does not form part of the costs previously outlined by ADNOC Gas for its intended acquisition of ADNOC’s majority stake in the Ruwais LNG project once the plant becomes operational in 2028.

The three contracts will establish the key infrastructure needed to supply feedstock to the Ruwais LNG export facility. This investment is part of the $15 billion CAPEX plan through 2029, as outlined in ADNOC Gas’ recent strategy update.

When it becomes fully operational, the Ruwais LNG plant will more than double ADNOC Gas’ current LNG production capacity to more than 15 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). The export facility will feature two liquefaction trains, each with a processing capacity of 4.8 mtpa, powered by clean grid electricity—a first in the middle East and North Africa region.

Upon completion, Ruwais LNG will be one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, leveraging artificial intelligence and other advanced digital technologies to enhance safety, minimise emissions and drive efficiency.

