ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries celebrated a new long-term strategic partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to support the UAE’s energy transformation.

This landmark agreement is underpinned by a 10-year flexible natural gas sales and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Facilities LLC and EWEC worth $10 billion.

The strategic partnership was attended by Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and representatives from both entities.

Fatema Al Nuaimi said, “We greatly value our long-term partnership with EWEC, which is underpinned by a 10-year strategic agreement, supporting the rise of digitisation, the increasing need for resilient connectivity and growing technology adoption across the UAE’s economy, while advancing the nation’s net-zero ambitions.

By collaborating across the industrial value chain to leverage Abu Dhabi’s vast gas reserves, we are working to ensure the UAE’s self-sufficiency while continuing to fuel over two thirds of the nation’s industries, driving sustainable economic growth and diversification.”

Othman Al Ali said, “This landmark agreement with ADNOC Gas ensures a stable and flexible supply of natural gas that is pivotal to enabling the UAE’s energy transition. As we accelerate the integration of renewable and clean energy and advanced technologies, natural gas plays a critical role in bridging the gap between traditional and sustainable energy sources.

This partnership strengthens EWEC’s ability to deliver a secure, efficient, and decarbonised water and electricity system while contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. By collaborating with ADNOC Gas, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to powering the UAE’s economic growth, advancing sustainability, and ensuring long-term energy security for generations to come.”

He added that EWEC continues to utilise transformative renewable and clean energy innovations to drive the decarbonisation of water and electricity supply in the UAE, supporting the country’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, gas-fired plants provide important transitional capacity enabling the continued integration of large-scale renewable and clean energy.

The flexible natural gas supply will be delivered to plants across Abu Dhabi and the UAE and solidifies the shared commitment of both parties to drive sustainable economic growth in the UAE. As such, ADNOC Gas supports EWEC in its strategic plans to transform the UAE’s energy sector into a clean and renewable-focused industry, driving the nation’s economic growth and digital technology led diversification.

The partnership highlights ADNOC Gas’s commitment to support its customers as they transition to cleaner energy solutions by providing them with reliable, secure, flexible and affordable lower carbon energy that will have a tangible impact on their carbon footprint and deliver greater long-term value for our shareholders.