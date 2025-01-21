ADNOC Gas, EWEC Partner To Support UAE’s Energy Transformation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) ADNOC Gas plc and its subsidiaries celebrated a new long-term strategic partnership with Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to support the UAE’s energy transformation.
This landmark agreement is underpinned by a 10-year flexible natural gas sales and purchase agreement between ADNOC Gas Facilities LLC and EWEC worth $10 billion.
The strategic partnership was attended by Fatema Al Nuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Gas, Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, and representatives from both entities.
Fatema Al Nuaimi said, “We greatly value our long-term partnership with EWEC, which is underpinned by a 10-year strategic agreement, supporting the rise of digitisation, the increasing need for resilient connectivity and growing technology adoption across the UAE’s economy, while advancing the nation’s net-zero ambitions.
By collaborating across the industrial value chain to leverage Abu Dhabi’s vast gas reserves, we are working to ensure the UAE’s self-sufficiency while continuing to fuel over two thirds of the nation’s industries, driving sustainable economic growth and diversification.”
Othman Al Ali said, “This landmark agreement with ADNOC Gas ensures a stable and flexible supply of natural gas that is pivotal to enabling the UAE’s energy transition. As we accelerate the integration of renewable and clean energy and advanced technologies, natural gas plays a critical role in bridging the gap between traditional and sustainable energy sources.
This partnership strengthens EWEC’s ability to deliver a secure, efficient, and decarbonised water and electricity system while contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. By collaborating with ADNOC Gas, we are reaffirming our shared commitment to powering the UAE’s economic growth, advancing sustainability, and ensuring long-term energy security for generations to come.”
He added that EWEC continues to utilise transformative renewable and clean energy innovations to drive the decarbonisation of water and electricity supply in the UAE, supporting the country’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, gas-fired plants provide important transitional capacity enabling the continued integration of large-scale renewable and clean energy.
The flexible natural gas supply will be delivered to plants across Abu Dhabi and the UAE and solidifies the shared commitment of both parties to drive sustainable economic growth in the UAE. As such, ADNOC Gas supports EWEC in its strategic plans to transform the UAE’s energy sector into a clean and renewable-focused industry, driving the nation’s economic growth and digital technology led diversification.
The partnership highlights ADNOC Gas’s commitment to support its customers as they transition to cleaner energy solutions by providing them with reliable, secure, flexible and affordable lower carbon energy that will have a tangible impact on their carbon footprint and deliver greater long-term value for our shareholders.
Recent Stories
Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation6 minutes ago
-
Daily FX trading by banks in Korea hits record in 202451 minutes ago
-
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair11 hours ago
-
Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group11 hours ago
-
UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza11 hours ago
-
Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Hu ..11 hours ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for second term11 hours ago
-
UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel12 hours ago
-
Saud bin Saqr receives CEO of Rotana Hotel Management Corporation13 hours ago
-
Gross banks’ assets hit AED4.456 trillion by end of October: CBUAE13 hours ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets French Minister of Justice13 hours ago
-
Cyber Security announces countering 200,000 cyberattacks daily from terrorist groups across 14 count ..13 hours ago