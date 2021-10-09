UrduPoint.com

ADNOC Grants Employees 6-day Paid Leave To Visit Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:15 PM

ADNOC grants employees 6-day paid leave to visit Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) announced Saturday, a special 6-day paid leave for all its employees across the ADNOC Group to enable them and their families to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi Government. The leave can be used at any time during Expo 2020, which runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

ADNOC granted this special leave to ensure its employees have the opportunity to explore the immersive cultural experiences, innovations, and solutions on display at the global event which is being held under the theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

The company is keen for its employees to participate in and gain new insights and perspectives from this unique event which is bringing the world together in Dubai to shape a brighter and more prosperous future.

ADNOC prioritises the health and wellbeing of its employees and is committed to creating an environment for them to thrive. This 6-day leave supports the company’s broader initiatives aimed at enabling its employees to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

Related Topics

World Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Visit March October 2020 Event All From Government

Recent Stories

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

9 minutes ago
 Commissioner for special action to control inflati ..

Commissioner for special action to control inflation

9 minutes ago
 Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid ..

Genesis postpone UK tour dates over positive Covid tests

9 minutes ago
 Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 29,362 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

19 minutes ago
 UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque ..

UN chief slams 'horrific' attack at Kunduz mosque

19 minutes ago
 Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged be ..

Newly promulgated NAB Ordinance 2021 challenged before LHC

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.