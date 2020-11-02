UrduPoint.com
ADNOC Headquarters Lights Up With Algerian Flag For National Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 12:45 AM

ADNOC headquarters lights up with Algerian flag for National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, headquarters honoured Algeria by lighting up with the country's flag on Sunday in celebration of its National Day.

Facades of the high-rise building illuminated with colours of the Algerian flag in a symbolic sharing of joy with the Algerian people of their country's National Day and in reflection of brotherly ties between the two countries and their peoples.

