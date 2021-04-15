ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market with India’s public, private sectors

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is keen to explore the Hydrogen market with India’s public and private sectors to support India’s growing demand for energy and need for cleaner fuels, according to Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC.

Speaking during a high-level ministerial session at a virtual Hydrogen Roundtable organised by The Energy Forum in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry and India’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dr. Al Jaber reinforced the strong economic ties between the UAE and India.

"India and the UAE enjoy a very special relationship that is underpinned by deep-rooted bilateral ties across multiple sectors. Today, India is one of our biggest and most important trading partners, particularly in the field of energy. And as India’s demand for energy grows, we stand ready to help meet that demand by making the full portfolio of our products available to the Indian market.

"However, at the same time, we recognise that the world and India for that matter require more energy with fewer emissions. And as we collectively navigate the global energy transition, we believe Hydrogen offers promise and potential as a genuinely zero-carbon fuel. Granted Hydrogen is still in its infancy, it could be a game-changer and a real opportunity to accelerate the broader energy transition.

An opportunity that ADNOC and the UAE are well placed to capitalise on," Dr. Al Jaber said, following remarks by Dharmendra Pradhan, India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

He noted that ADNOC currently produces about 300,000 tonnes of Hydrogen a year as part of its current industrial processes. He expressed optimism that alongside the company’s existing infrastructure and commercial-scale Carbon Capture Utilisation Storage capabilities, it can become a major player in the developing blue hydrogen market.

ADNOC is also exploring the potential of green Hydrogen through the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance which was recently established by ADNOC, Mubadala Investment Company and ADQ, Dr. Al Jaber noted, as the company prioritises blue Hydrogen.

He concluded by saying, "Working together, we are identifying viable international market opportunities and developing a roadmap to create a Hydrogen ecosystem to serve both the UAE and the global market. That said, we recognise that the key to developing the hydrogen economy of the future will be aligning supply and demand.

"This is where we are currently working with partners, customers, and other interested parties to build the value-chains required to seed the emerging hydrogen market."