ADNOC L&S Acquires Six-line Boats As Company Boosts In-Country Value Across Operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), today announced the acquisition of six-line boats to provide critical marine services across petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

All six vessels are the Damen Stan Tug 1606 type and were contracted directly from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen, as part of ADNOC Group’s commitment to boost In-Country Value across its operations, a company press release said on Tuesday.

The steel-hulled, twin-screw vessels are powered by two Caterpillar engines providing nearly 16 tonnes of bollard pull. With their proven design, these line boats enable ADNOC L&S to continue providing reliable and efficient operations to the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA) in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, "The acquisition of these state-of-the-art line boats from Albwardy Damen is aligned with our strategy of growing the ADNOC L&S fleet with highly specialised marine services, including comprehensive port operations for customers in the UAE and worldwide. We are committed to boosting our operations by contributing to the development of high-end shipbuilding and repair capabilities within the UAE. The country is emerging as a global hub for maritime and shipping operations, and we continue to enhance the business environment for shipping and affiliated sectors through such targeted capital expenditure.

"

Line boats are multi-purpose boats used by ADNOC L&S’ Logistics and Marine Services for assisting in berthing and unberthing tankers, and handling hoses, at the oil terminals.

Pascal Slingerland, Regional Sales Director – middle East of Albwardy Damen, stated, "We are grateful for the long-lasting relationship with ADNOC Group. We have invested heavily in our UAE base with new shipbuilding and ship repair facilities so we can support the full range of repairs and requirements during the lifetime of a vessel. This includes the construction of new boats in the UAE and drydocking in addition to the Damen Services Team in the UAE, which offers niche services for the maritime industry."

The contract was awarded in July 2020 to Albwardy Damen, a subsidiary of Damen Shipyards Group, a Netherlands-headquartered global shipbuilding, defence and engineering services company. Four of the vessels were delivered in May 2021 and another two in June 2021. Damen Shipyards Group has previously delivered 33 vessels to ADNOC Group across its operating companies.

ADNOC L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion programme, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations.