UrduPoint.com

ADNOC L&S Acquires Six-line Boats As Company Boosts In-Country Value Across Operations

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:15 PM

ADNOC L&amp;S acquires six-line boats as company boosts In-Country Value across operations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2021) ADNOC Logistics & Services, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), today announced the acquisition of six-line boats to provide critical marine services across petroleum ports in Abu Dhabi.

All six vessels are the Damen Stan Tug 1606 type and were contracted directly from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen, as part of ADNOC Group’s commitment to boost In-Country Value across its operations, a company press release said on Tuesday.

The steel-hulled, twin-screw vessels are powered by two Caterpillar engines providing nearly 16 tonnes of bollard pull. With their proven design, these line boats enable ADNOC L&S to continue providing reliable and efficient operations to the Petroleum Ports Authority (PPA) in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, "The acquisition of these state-of-the-art line boats from Albwardy Damen is aligned with our strategy of growing the ADNOC L&S fleet with highly specialised marine services, including comprehensive port operations for customers in the UAE and worldwide. We are committed to boosting our operations by contributing to the development of high-end shipbuilding and repair capabilities within the UAE. The country is emerging as a global hub for maritime and shipping operations, and we continue to enhance the business environment for shipping and affiliated sectors through such targeted capital expenditure.

"

Line boats are multi-purpose boats used by ADNOC L&S’ Logistics and Marine Services for assisting in berthing and unberthing tankers, and handling hoses, at the oil terminals.

Pascal Slingerland, Regional Sales Director – middle East of Albwardy Damen, stated, "We are grateful for the long-lasting relationship with ADNOC Group. We have invested heavily in our UAE base with new shipbuilding and ship repair facilities so we can support the full range of repairs and requirements during the lifetime of a vessel. This includes the construction of new boats in the UAE and drydocking in addition to the Damen Services Team in the UAE, which offers niche services for the maritime industry."

The contract was awarded in July 2020 to Albwardy Damen, a subsidiary of Damen Shipyards Group, a Netherlands-headquartered global shipbuilding, defence and engineering services company. Four of the vessels were delivered in May 2021 and another two in June 2021. Damen Shipyards Group has previously delivered 33 vessels to ADNOC Group across its operating companies.

ADNOC L&S is in the midst of a strategic expansion programme, to offer a broader service to its customers while supporting and enabling the growth of ADNOC’s upstream production capacity and the expansion of its downstream and petrochemical operations.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Middle East Hub May June July 2020 From Industry Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Set Up Protest Camp on ..

Brazil's Indigenous Peoples Set Up Protest Camp on Bolsonaro's Doorstep Against ..

18 minutes ago
 Afghanistan's 12-Member Council to Include Karzai, ..

Afghanistan's 12-Member Council to Include Karzai, Abdullah, Baradar - Source

18 minutes ago
 Russia to Present S-500 Missile System for Export ..

Russia to Present S-500 Missile System for Export by 2030 - State Arms Exporter

18 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granti ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department warns against granting loans without sufficient gu ..

31 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

Motorcyclist killed fin sargodha

23 minutes ago
 European stocks extend gains at open

European stocks extend gains at open

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.