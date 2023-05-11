UrduPoint.com

ADNOC L&S And SeaOwl Sign Agreement To Design Remotely Operated Marine Supply Vessels

Published May 11, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2023) ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), the shipping and maritime logistics arm of ADNOC, announced today it has signed an agreement with SeaOwl for the design of unmanned Remotely Operated Vessels (ROV) capable of transporting vehicles, equipment and supplies to and from offshore sites.

The agreement was signed by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The innovative design of the ROV will reduce carbon emissions up to 30 percent as the vessel will be lighter and smaller, as facilities for a crew are not required.

In addition, the smart automation systems will optimise routing and propulsion, further decarbonising ADNOC L&S’ offshore operations in support of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and ADNOC’s 2030 Sustainability Agenda.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, "A strategic commitment to sustainability and innovation plays a crucial role in ADNOC L&S’ ability to serve its customers. The vessel is another example of this commitment as we leverage the latest technology to optimise our maritime operations, reduce our carbon footprint and improve safety while increasing efficiency."

The design for the 55 metres long ROV will allow the vessels to be operated from an onshore control room through a satellite link using the latest automation and self-navigation technology.

The design will utilise state of the art artificial intelligence systems to control propulsion, dynamic positioning, remote communication and cyber security.

SeaOwl, a French company specialising in the automation and digitalisation of maritime services, will design the vessel, oversee its construction, and facilitate navigation permits. Seaowl will partner with Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, to facilitate obtaining the necessary navigation permits from the UAE maritime transportation affairs.

Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl, said, “After the success of our Proof of Concept supported by the French Government, we are delighted to join forces with ADNOC L&S to bring a new era of sustainable logistics operations through digital automatisation. This project will create strong ties with the UAE industrial landscape, as we plan to engage many other UAE players in this exciting journey.”

This design will improve safety and reduce operational costs as the vessels will be able to operate in harsher conditions with no exposure to seafarers.

Upon construction, the ROVs will join ADNOC L&S' large and diverse fleet of modern and technologically advanced vessels.

Combined with its 1.5 million square meter logistics base in Abu Dhabi and its integrated logistics capabilities, ADNOC L&S is one of the region's largest shipping and integrated logistics companies.

