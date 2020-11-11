UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Launches Virtual Energy Centre

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:15 PM

ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced today the launch of the ADNOC Virtual Energy Centre, an online platform that provides an immersive experience across ADNOC’s full value chain. The energy centre was launched on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference, ADIPEC, which is taking place virtually.

Designed within a 3D environment, the virtual energy centre showcases four different virtual rooms, each demonstrating through innovative and interactive exhibits and displays, ADNOC’s history and transformation journey to becoming the national oil company of the future.

It tells the extraordinary story of how as a result of ADNOC’s transformation over the past four years, the company has built resilience and managed to ensure uninterrupted operations while delivering against its strategic priorities during this difficult period.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, said, "We are delighted to launch the ADNOC Virtual Energy Centre, an innovative platform that visually demonstrates the steps we have taken to strengthen ADNOC’s resilience as part of our transformation and how we are sustainably unlocking and maximising value from Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources, in line with the Leadership’s wise directives.

The virtual centre also offers an insight into the essential role the oil and gas industry will play in enabling economic development in the post-COVID recovery by ensuring a reliable supply of energy to power global growth, and I encourage members of the public to access the centre."

The first-of-its-kind centre gives a first-hand explanation of how ADNOC is delivering on its 2030 strategy to create a more profitable upstream, more valuable downstream, and a more sustainable and economical gas supply, all supported by more proactive and adaptive marketing. The centre will be continuously updated to reflect the progress ADNOC is making as it executes its strategy.

The ADNOC Virtual Centre also provides an understanding of the way ADNOC is leveraging innovative technologies to enhance efficiencies, optimize performance, and reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship to remain among the least carbon-intensive producers in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the virtual centre will support ADNOC’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM, focused initiatives aimed at promoting STEM education among children in the UAE.

The Centre can be accessed through the link www.adnocvec.ae. It is available to students, members of the public and anyone interested in learning more about ADNOC or the oil and gas industry.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Progress Gas All From Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Polish President on Indep ..

4 minutes ago

Babar Azam is just six point-away from Dawid Malan ..

7 minutes ago

At least four injured in IED blast in a non-Muslim ..

14 minutes ago

Welsh trade delegation attends virtual ADIPEC 2020

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahra ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.