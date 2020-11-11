ADNOC launches Virtual Energy Centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced today the launch of the ADNOC Virtual Energy Centre, an online platform that provides an immersive experience across ADNOC’s full value chain. The energy centre was launched on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition Conference, ADIPEC, which is taking place virtually.

Designed within a 3D environment, the virtual energy centre showcases four different virtual rooms, each demonstrating through innovative and interactive exhibits and displays, ADNOC’s history and transformation journey to becoming the national oil company of the future.

It tells the extraordinary story of how as a result of ADNOC’s transformation over the past four years, the company has built resilience and managed to ensure uninterrupted operations while delivering against its strategic priorities during this difficult period.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, said, "We are delighted to launch the ADNOC Virtual Energy Centre, an innovative platform that visually demonstrates the steps we have taken to strengthen ADNOC’s resilience as part of our transformation and how we are sustainably unlocking and maximising value from Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources, in line with the Leadership’s wise directives.

The virtual centre also offers an insight into the essential role the oil and gas industry will play in enabling economic development in the post-COVID recovery by ensuring a reliable supply of energy to power global growth, and I encourage members of the public to access the centre."

The first-of-its-kind centre gives a first-hand explanation of how ADNOC is delivering on its 2030 strategy to create a more profitable upstream, more valuable downstream, and a more sustainable and economical gas supply, all supported by more proactive and adaptive marketing. The centre will be continuously updated to reflect the progress ADNOC is making as it executes its strategy.

The ADNOC Virtual Centre also provides an understanding of the way ADNOC is leveraging innovative technologies to enhance efficiencies, optimize performance, and reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship to remain among the least carbon-intensive producers in the oil and gas industry. In addition, the virtual centre will support ADNOC’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics, STEM, focused initiatives aimed at promoting STEM education among children in the UAE.

The Centre can be accessed through the link www.adnocvec.ae. It is available to students, members of the public and anyone interested in learning more about ADNOC or the oil and gas industry.