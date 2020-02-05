UrduPoint.com
ADNOC Logistics Testing Biofuel To Reduce Fuel Consumption

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) ADNOC Logistics & Services will test biofuel as a bunkering fuel for ships, in an effort to comply with the 2020 sulphur cap, the company's Chief Executive Officer Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi said.

Al Masabi stated that ADNOC has applied the regulations by November 2019 across its entire fleet, which totals 28 ships, and the company now explores other alternatives such as LNG, LPG and blended biofuel to carry its vessels to reduce fuel consumption.

"We're studying with one of our subsidiary companies the usage of biofuel and how that can reduce fuel consumption," Al Masabi told The National in an interview.

The biofuels trial comes as the International Maritime Organisation mandated all vessels to reduce emissions of sulphur oxides from all ships from January 1. Allowable sulphur emissions have been cut to 0.5 per cent of fuel oil, from 3.5 per cent previously used.

The move forms part of the company's ambitious climate-protection goals.

