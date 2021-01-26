UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Named UAE’s Most Valuable Brand For Third Consecutive Year

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:15 AM

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third consecutive year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) ADNOC maintained in 2021 its position as the UAE’s most valuable brand for the third consecutive year, according to a new report from Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent branded business valuation consultancy.

ADNOC’s US$10.8 billion (AED39.7 billion) 2021 brand value, a triple-digit percentage increase since the launch of its transformation strategy in 2016, makes it the second most valuable brand in the middle East and among the top ten most valuable brands in the Oil &Gas (O&G) sector.

Brand Finance also ranked ADNOC Group CEO, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, number one across all O&G CEOs globally and all Middle East CEOs for brand stewardship. Across all sectors, Dr. Al Jaber was ranked thirteenth globally, the highest ranking achieved for a UAE National to date.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, "The resilience of ADNOC’s brand value, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to the vision of our wise leadership throughout ADNOC’s unification and transformation, helping to secure the Group’s position as a responsible and sustainable driver of economic growth in the UAE now and for many generations to come.

"These accolades are, at the same time, reflective of the significant collective efforts of ADNOC’s workforce, which has shown extraordinary strength, commitment and resilience in maximising our contributions to Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Today, ADNOC still has much to achieve, and I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this extraordinary organisation through its next phase of growth."

According to Brand Finance, brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand value is determined through a balanced scorecard of factors, including marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

Related Topics

World Technology Business UAE Abu Dhabi Driver Oil Same Lead Middle East Sultan Ahmed 2016 Market All From Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 26, 2021 in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

53 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

10 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

11 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

10 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.