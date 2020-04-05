UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Oasis Convenience Stores Reduce Prices Of Home Essentials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 01:45 PM

ADNOC Oasis convenience stores reduce prices of home essentials

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2020) ADNOC Distribution has launched a dedicated essentials shelf containing all home necessities and supplies in one place. Customers will now be able to shop for day-to-day essentials and food supplies such as milk, rice, sugar, salt and flour for discounted, competitive pricing at select ADNOC Oasis convenience stores.

"We realise that in these challenging times, customers want access to their daily necessities in the easiest and safest way possible," said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution.

"We have created a convenient shopping experience that allows customers to pick up the important products that they may need when conducting their essential journeys. All of our stores will be replenished daily."

Related Topics

May All Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 45 deaths after 2881 cases of Cor ..

18 minutes ago

Japan announces 130 new coronavirus cases

32 minutes ago

UAE launches online campaign for mental support am ..

32 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi and IIAI join forces to boost Artifi ..

32 minutes ago

Etihad Guest launches campaign to support refugees ..

32 minutes ago

MoFAIC briefs accredited ambassadors, consuls on l ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.