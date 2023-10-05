ADNOC partners with EDGE to use UAE-made drones to minimise emissions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) ADNOC has announced a partnership with EDGE Group PJSC, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups headquartered in Abu Dhabi, to deploy UAE-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), also known as drones, across its onshore and offshore operations.

EDGE’s autonomous systems arm, ADASI, will repurpose its existing UAVs for ADNOC to deploy in its operations, to minimise emissions and enhance environmental performance, monitor operations, and provide support in emergency response situations.

As part of the collaboration, ADNOC and ADASI will enter into a commercial partnership agreement that will allow the deployment of UAVs specialised in greenhouse gas leak detection and detailed inspection of site assets and infrastructure.

Dr. Saleh Hashem Alhashmi, Director, Group Commercial and In-Country Value, ADNOC, said, “This innovative partnership underscores how we are leveraging technology to accelerate decarbonisation across our operations. Equipped with the latest imaging technology, EDGE’s unmanned aerial vehicles will support us in stopping greenhouse gas emissions. These drones can cover vast areas and will reduce the need to mobilise equipment and personnel to potentially harmful environments.”

Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, said, “We are delighted to partner with ADNOC to deploy unmanned systems which will address crucial environmental concerns and drive sustainable practices forward.

Enhancing capabilities is a priority for both EDGE and ADASI and we look forward to deploying our autonomous systems that will ensure the safety and sustainability of onshore and offshore operations. By cooperating together, we are confident we can help transform, decarbonise and future-proof ADNOC’s operations.”

ADNOC has allocated an initial $15 billion (AED55 billion) to lower-carbon solutions, new energies and decarbonisation technologies to reduce its carbon intensity by 25% by 2030 and enable its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2045. As the company decarbonises its operations, it is localizing its supply chain and promoting domestic manufacturing of critical industrial products.

At the ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’, which was held between 31st May and 1st June, ADNOC announced it is accelerating its target to locally manufacture AED70 billion ($19 billion) worth of products in its procurement pipeline to 2027, three years ahead of the initial target of 2030. Since the launch of ‘Make it in the Emirates’, ADNOC has more than tripled its direct spend with local manufacturers.

