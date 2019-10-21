UrduPoint.com
ADNOC Partners With Yas Marina Circuit To Enhance STEM Learning In UAE

ADNOC partners with Yas Marina Circuit to enhance STEM learning in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with the Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, ADMM, to enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related, STEM, learning in Abu Dhabi, in order to support the development of the next generation of skilled workers who will be the driving force of the UAE’s economy.

Under the terms of the agreement, the "Yas in Schools" programme, a youth initiative of the ADMM, which offers schools a pathway of project-based, motorsport-themed STEM learning programmes for students aged eight to 21 years, will be provided across the ADNOC’s entire network of schools and technical institutes, as well as government and private schools in the UAE.

So far, more than 450 schools in the UAE have incorporated the Yas in Schools programme into their curriculum.

The company will also be the title sponsor of the F1 in Schools World Final, set to take place on Yas Island in the same week as the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019.

The F1 in Schools World Final will see teams of students from around the world research, build and race model F1 cars. Aimed at high school students aged 12-16 years, F1 in Schools was created to nurture important skills in a fun, interactive, and educational environment and is the pinnacle of global STEM-based programmes.

The agreement was signed by Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Director of the Executive Office Directorate at the ADNOC, and Saif Rashed Al Noaimi, Deputy CEO of Yas Marina Circuit.

Al Suwaidi said, "We believe that investing in our students today will result in a more competitive workforce for tomorrow. Through this programme, our students will be provided with new and exciting challenges that push the boundaries of what they can achieve. It provides exciting STEM learning opportunities for students and also gives students and parents a glimpse into possible future career options in engineering and manufacturing."

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said, "We are thrilled to partner with such a prestigious organisation that shares our vision of promoting the advancement of skills through the excitement of Formula 1 and motorsport. Yas in Schools is a vital tool in providing students with access to STEM-related learning in an interactive environment and has long-term community benefits for nurturing talent in the UAE’s engineering and manufacturing sectors."

Yas in Schools will also be present at the 7th Young ADIPEC event, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from 11th to 14th November, 2019.

