ADNOC prioritises youth development as it nurtures next generation of Emirati talent

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today, reinforced its commitment to developing and empowering Emirati youths during the ADNOC Youth Forum which was held virtually with over 3,000 youths in attendance from across the Group.

Aimed at inspiring youth-centric dialogue, the forum provided a platform for the youth to engage on topics such as climate and emissions, the role of oil and gas in the energy transition, new technologies and diversity as a competitive advantage.

Speaking during an interactive session at the forum, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, highlighted the important role the youth will play in the Group’s ADNOC’s efforts to deliver on its 2030 strategy and enable the post-Covid economic growth.

"The youth at ADNOC make up the largest percentage of our workforce so without a doubt, the youth are key enablers of our 2030 strategy. We are delighted that many of our youth across our sites and ADNOC Classification: Public offices made a vital contribution to ensuring our strong performance this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and very tough market conditions.

"Going forward, the youth will continue to play an even more crucial role as we step up our efforts to help enable the post-Covid recovery by delivering a stable and reliable supply of energy to the world and driving in-country value to the UAE," Dr. Al Jaber said.

Explaining the significance of the event, Dr. Al Jaber said, it is a valuable platform for the youth to gain insights into ADNOC’s strategy and learn how they can contribute to its success, as well as the UAE’s growth and prosperity.

Speaking during the forum, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, said, "The UAE’s ambition to become a world leader in the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence goes hand in hand with its focus on developing Emirati talent.

We strive to create an environment where the youth of our nation will not only succeed but thrive.

Over the course of the forum, industry leaders addressed the youths and shared their perspectives on sustainability as part of a ‘sustainability challenge,’ an interactive game designed to engage the youths on key sustainability themes, give them an insight into the issues facing the industry with regards to sustainability, and familiarise them with the steps ADNOC is taking to extend its legacy of responsible oil and gas production as part of its 2030 sustainability goals. The game saw the youths split into different teams and participate in dedicated tasks and quizzes on the various topics.

The leaders include Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC); Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental; Dr. Pratima Rangarajan, CEO of OGCI Climate Investments; Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit; and Dr. Barbara Burger, Technology Ventures President, Chevron.

The forum also featured a youth panel under the theme "The Next Normal; From Surviving to Thriving", where members of the ADNOC Youth Council from diverse technical backgrounds discussed the need to be agile and adapt quickly in a world of constant change.

In addition to its in-house education and training programmes, ADNOC has several professional and leadership development programs aimed at developing young people. These include the ADNOC Young Leaders Development Programme, ADNOC Leadership Programme, and Women’s Leadership Development Programme.