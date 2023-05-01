UrduPoint.com

ADNOC Pro League Champion To Get AED45 Mn: UAEFA SVP

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 11:30 PM

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2023 (WAM) – Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Senior Vice President of the UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and Chairman of the UAE Pro League, stated on Monday that the 2nd edition of the UAE League Development Forum aims to attract more international experts from FIFA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to inject new insights into the UAE football.

Al Junaibi said the UAEFA held this forum to discuss proposals and ideas for the development of football with the participation of many world experts.

Speaking to Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum, which is being held at the Emirates Palace for two days, Al Junaibi said:''The UAEFA is keen on developing the UAE Pro League and football and expand its fan base in partnership with clubs, stakeholders, partners and sponsors.''

He announced that one of the proposals to develop the game is to give the current ADNOC Pro League chapmpion a prize of AED 45 million for the first time in light of the increasing financial return for clubs.

The UAE League Development Forum discussed clubs' proposals and initiatives in the presence of an elite group of international specialists, experts and professionals from FIFA, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) as well as international lecturers in various disciplines and representatives of professional clubs. Technical and commercial aspects of the UAE Pro League's various competitions will be reviewed, in addition to the clubs' development in the areas of sustainability, facilities, and marketing.

In a tweet, the AFC Deputy General Secretary, Shin Man Gill, said: ‘’Partaking in the #UAELeagueDevelopmentForum is a good opportunity to exchange experiences with specialists. We notice a remarkable development in the UAE league in the organisational, marketing, and technical aspects. There are great efforts being exerted continuously to develop the league, and this is a positive matter that the AFC praises.''

