ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 Kicks Off Tomorrow With Shabab Al Ahli In The Lead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2023 | 12:15 AM

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2023) With just three matchweeks left in the 2022-23 ADNOC Pro League Calendar, Shabab Al Ahli, who remain in the lead with 50 points, are looking to beat Al Wasl, who sit in fourth with 43 points, during Matchweek 24, which kicks off on Sunday.

With the race for clinching the League title heating up, Shabab Al Ahli will face Al Wasl at Rashid Stadium tomorrow, with 2 other matches scheduled for the same day, followed by 4 more matches to be held on Monday.

Matchweek 23 of the ADNOC Pro League saw runners-up Al Ain (47 points) cut the gap on leaders Shabab Al Ahli, who dropped two valuable points in the title race after being held to a 2-2 draw by Al Nasr.

Al Ain earned an impressive 2-0 win over Sharjah at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in a game that saw Laba Kodjo net a brace.

Meanwhile, Al Wahda is ranked third with 45 points, followed by Al Wasl with 43, Sharjah with 42, Ajman with 41, and Al Jazira with 40, while Dibba and Al Dhafra stand in the last two places with 15 and 8 points, respectively.

