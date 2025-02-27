ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2025) ADNOC announced today it has signed a Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Osaka Gas, one of Japan's largest utility companies, for the supply of up to 0.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from ADNOC's lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project.

The 15-year SPA converts a previous Heads of Agreement into a definitive agreement and marks the first long-term LNG sales agreement between ADNOC and Osaka Gas.

The LNG will be primarily sourced from the Ruwais LNG project, which is under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi, and is scheduled to start commercial operations in 2028.

The SPA is the fourth signed for Ruwais LNG, marking another milestone in ADNOC's global LNG expansion strategy and reinforcing the company's position as a leading global supplier of lower-carbon LNG.

To date, up to 8 mtpa of the Ruwais LNG project's 9.6 mtpa production capacity has been committed to international buyers across Asia and Europe through long-term arrangements.

Rashid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, ADNOC Senior Vice President of Marketing, said, “This agreement with Osaka Gas reinforces our long-standing energy partnership with Japan and supports our strategy to expand our global LNG footprint.

Through our world-class Ruwais LNG project, ADNOC will continue to provide more lower-carbon gas to meet growing global demand, fuel industries and power homes.”

Under the agreement, LNG cargoes will be shipped to the destination ports of Osaka Gas and its Singapore-based subsidiary, Osaka Gas Energy Supply and Trading Pte. Ltd. (OGEST).

Keiji Takemori, Osaka Gas Executive Vice President, said, "ADNOC has been a reliable LNG supplier to Japan for nearly half a century. This new contract, with such a trusted LNG provider, will help ensure a stable energy supply for our customers."

The Ruwais LNG plant will be the first LNG export facility in the middle East and Africa region to operate on clean power, making it one of the lowest-carbon intensity LNG plants in the world. The facility will leverage artificial intelligence and the latest technologies to enhance safety and efficiency, minimise emissions and drive operational excellence.