ADNOC sponsors UAE Special Olympics Delegation for World Games Berlin 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 5th June, 2023 (WAM) – Special Olympics UAE and ADNOC announced today a partnership agreement in which ADNOC will be the Official Sponsor of the UAE delegation participating at the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, which kicks off on June 17.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. It was attended by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chairperson of the board of Trustees of Special Olympics UAE, as well as representatives from ADNOC.

The agreement reinforces ADNOC’s commitment to enabling social progress and helping the UAE to build a more inclusive society. Under the agreement, ADNOC will support the Special Olympics UAE programs to further empower the athletes across various sporting activities, positively impacting the Special Olympics UAE community and People of Determination in the country.

On this occasion, Shamma Al Mazrui said: "I am proud to be witnessing the announcement of this partnership between Special Olympics UAE and ADNOC as the latter becomes the Official Team Sponsor of our nation’s delegation to the upcoming World Games of the Special Olympics, taking place later this month in Berlin. This invaluable partnership is remarkable and underscores ADNOC’s commitment to social sustainability as a key pillar of sustainable development.”

“On this occasion, it is also important to highlight the potential impact of collaboration between the public and private sectors, as it enables us to foster comprehensive societal inclusion and provide a myriad of opportunities for individuals of all abilities, ensuring that no one is left behind. We have confidence in the capabilities of our athletes, who have undergone extensive preparations over the past months to compete in 20 different sports, and we aspire to build upon the legacy of the World Games Abu Dhabi 2019," Al Mazrui concluded.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said, "The collaboration between Special Olympics UAE and ADNOC confirms that everyone stands behind our athletes, and that’s wonderful to witness.

I take this opportunity to thank all Special Olympics UAE’s supporters and strategic partners, who all contributed to our rigorous preparations. We have great confidence that our athletes will be successful at the Games, and importantly, we are proud that they are representing the UAE on a global stage, while connecting with athletes from over 190 countries.”

Saif Al Falahi, ADNOC Executive Vice President, Group business Support & Special Tasks, said: “ADNOC is proud to be the official sponsor of the UAE Special Olympics delegation to the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. Our partnership with Special Olympics UAE is in line with the vision of the UAE leadership to build a diverse and inclusive society where people of all cultures and abilities are welcomed and celebrated. As a key driver of economic and social progress in the UAE, ADNOC will continue to support the Special Olympics movement to empower People of Determination and showcase their courage and determination and create a more inclusive and tolerant world.”

Special Olympics UAE is set to make a remarkable presence at Berlin 2023 by sending the largest delegation from the middle East and North Africa region. The UAE delegation consists of 167 individuals, including 72 athletes with Intellectual and Developmental disabilities and 31 unified partners. Accompanying them is a dedicated team of technical, medical, and administrative staff.

The Special Olympics UAE athletes will showcase their skills across 20 sports, including swimming, badminton, bowling, athletics, beach volleyball (men), volleyball (women), basketball, cycling, equestrian, and powerlifting. Some of these athletes will also participate in youth conferences organized alongside the Games.

Special Olympics UAE adopted the motto "The Road to Berlin" in their preparations for the Games. The training journey commenced in January, marked by a series of intensive training camps. Three of these camps took place within the UAE. In addition to UAE-based training, the teams also trained abroad. Notably, the Women's Unified Football Team travelled to Japan for a week-long training camp in January.