ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) HQ lit up this evening with the colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with the Republic of India as it responds to a second COVID-19 wave.

On the facade of its headquarters, ADNOC displayed today the message "Stay strong, India" to highlight its support for one of the UAE's closest friends and most important trading partners.

The entire ADNOC Family extends its best wishes to the government and people of India during this difficult period.

ADNOC remains committed to meeting India’s growing energy demand and is proud to be a key supplier to India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, the first international partner to do so. Indian companies represent some of Abu Dhabi’s key concession and exploration partners and they have steadily increased their participation in the UAE’s energy sector.