UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC Stands With India During COVID-19 Fallout

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:15 AM

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) HQ lit up this evening with the colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with the Republic of India as it responds to a second COVID-19 wave.

On the facade of its headquarters, ADNOC displayed today the message "Stay strong, India" to highlight its support for one of the UAE's closest friends and most important trading partners.

The entire ADNOC Family extends its best wishes to the government and people of India during this difficult period.

ADNOC remains committed to meeting India’s growing energy demand and is proud to be a key supplier to India’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves, the first international partner to do so. Indian companies represent some of Abu Dhabi’s key concession and exploration partners and they have steadily increased their participation in the UAE’s energy sector.

Related Topics

India UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Family Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

5 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

50 minutes ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

2 hours ago

Manchester City win record-equalling eighth league ..

3 hours ago

SEDD continues efforts to empower businesswomen in ..

5 hours ago

UAE conducts first flight to support stability in ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.