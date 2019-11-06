ADNOC to convene global energy leaders for annual Abu Dhabi CEO roundtable

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2019) Thirty of the world’s leaders of the oil, gas and petrochemical industry chief will gather, in Abu Dhabi, on 10th November, to discuss critical issues facing the energy sector in a world that needs more energy but demands fewer emissions.

The senior executives have been invited to the 4th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO. The roundtable - a unique and exclusive, invitation-only gathering - to be held under the Chatham House Rule to increase openness of discussion, will provide a high-level forum for dialogue on the evolving dynamics of the energy industry.

The participation by the world’s leading oil, gas and petrochemical chief executives reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership position at the centre of the Oil & Gas 4.0 discussion and underlines its global convening power as the oil and gas industry responds to the challenges and opportunities created by the 4th Industrial Age.

Commenting on the upcoming roundtable, Dr. Al Jaber said, "Our industry is entering an era of great opportunities and significant challenges as we enter the 4th industrial age. Yet the core mission of our industry remains unchanged – to responsibly provide the energy needed for sustainable economic growth."

"The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will provide a timely platform for the oil and gas industry’s thought leaders to engage on key influences shaping the evolving energy landscape. At the core of our discussions will be how can we meet the rising demand for energy with fewer emissions, by adopting new technologies, empowering our people, operating sustainably and leveraging partnerships," he added.

The roundtable will be moderated by the leading energy economist and Pulitzer-Prize winning author Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit.

In addition to Dr. Al Jaber, the roundtable will be attended by Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of ENI; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX; Philippe Boisseau, CEO of CEPSA; Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil; Dr. Antonio Costa Silva, President of the Management Commission of Partex; Todd Karran, President and CEO of Nova Chemicals; Vicki Hollub, CEO of Occidental; Wang Yilin, Chairman of CNPC; Musabbeh Al Kaabi, CEO of Mubadala Petroleum and Petrochemicals; Patrick Pouyanne, CEO of Total; Bob Dudley, CEO of BP; Alfred Stern, CEO of Borealis; and Dr. Vagit Alekperov, President of LUKOIL.

Tsutomu Sugimori, President of JXTG; Proscovia Nabbanja, Acting CEO of Uganda National Oil Company; Dr. Yang Su Yeong Yang, President and CEO of KNOC; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President and CEO of BHGE; Lord John Browne, Executive Chairman of L1; Liu Yijiang, Chairman of ZheunHua Oil; Hur Sae-Hong, President and CEO of GS Caltex; Jun Kim, President and CEO of SK Innovation; Felipe Bayon Pardo, CEO of Ecopetrol SA; Li Shuirong, Chairman of Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group; Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of Schlumberger; Mario Mehren, Chairman and CEO of Wintersall; and Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR, will also be attending.

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will take place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, ADIPEC, 2019, one of the world’s largest events for the global oil and gas industry.