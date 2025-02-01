ADNOC update on potential polyolefin opportunities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) P.J.S.C. (“ADNOC”) has confirmed that negotiations with OMV AG (“OMV”) about the potential creation of a new global polyolefins group, through the proposed combination of their existing shareholdings in Borouge plc (“Borouge”) and Borealis AG (“Borealis”) are ongoing in a constructive and positive manner, while contemplating the acquisition of Nova Chemicals Corporation (“Nova”) from Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”) and contribution to the combined entity.

The transactions are subject to respective agreements, regulatory approvals and customary conditions.