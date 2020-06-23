UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADNOC’s Deal Global Vote Of Confidence In UAE’s Economy: Newspaper

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:00 PM

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’s economy: Newspaper

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2020) When the world economy continues to reel under the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Tuesday clinched a massive deal with a consortium of global players, worth $20.7 billion (Dh78 billion) to invest in select ADNOC gas pipeline assets, Gulf news wrote in its today's editorial.

"As part of the milestone agreement, a consortium of investors, comprising Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) Brookfield Asset Management, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund (GIC), Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan board, Ontario Teachers; NH Investment & Securities and Snam, will invest $10.1 billion to acquire a 49 percent stake in a newly formed subsidiary, ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets, with lease rights to 38 pipelines," the newspaper added.

ADNOC will hold the majority stake of 51 percent and will retain ownership of the pipelines. It will also manage operations and remain responsible for capital expenditure.

The newspaper continued, "The deal is the single-largest energy infrastructure investment in the region and the largest in the world in 2020. It is also part of ADNOC’s strategy, announced in 2017, to attract foreign capital and maximise the value of its assets and provides investors with a unique opportunity to invest in the company’s solid assets for low-risk energy infrastructure.

"More importantly, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO says, the agreement "signals continued strong interest in ADNOC’s low-risk, income-generating assets, and sets another benchmark for large-scale energy infrastructure investments in the UAE and the wider region.

It solidifies ADNOC’s position as an attractive partner and reinforces the UAE’s track record as the region’s go-to foreign direct investment destination, even during the current unprecedented circumstances."

It added that the world economy has been struggling to recover from three months of lockdowns and containment measures aimed to combat COVID-19. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Tuesday announced that global trade has shrunk by 18.5 percent in Q2.

In the region, the challenge is even greater as armed conflicts continue to cripple the growth in those parts and their immediate vicinities. The energy sector has seen its share of the contraction too as demand plummeted during the coronavirus crisis.

All the while, the local newspaper continued, the UAE shines through the unprecedented crisis as one of the rare safe havens for investment and a peaceful, stable oasis of economic growth.

"An international agreement, on this level, to invest in ADNOC’s assets is simply a vote of confidence in the future of this country and its growth the fruit of a concrete and consistent national strategy to offer unique opportunities for global partners to invest in a modern, progressive and safe environment," it concluded.

Related Topics

World Vote UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Singapore Ontario Gas 2017 2020 From Agreement Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

49 minutes ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

1 hour ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

1 hour ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.