ADNTC Announces Combined Net Profit Of AED65 Million For H1 2019

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:00 PM

ADNTC announces combined net profit of AED65 million for H1 2019

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) Abu Dhabi National Takaful, ADNTC, has announced a combined net profit of AED65.4 million, achieving a significant growth of 35 percent compared to AED48.5 million for the same period last year.

According to financial results as at end of second quarter on 30th June 2019, the underwriting profit reached AED46 million showing an increase of 27 percent compared to AED36 million for the same period last year.

With significant improvement across all financial and non-financial performance indicators, the company continues to focus on maintaining solid underwriting discipline, providing outstanding customer experience and offering innovative products and services.

Khamis Buharoon Al Shamsi, ADNTC Chairman of the board of Directors, said, "Despite challenging business environment, our core strategy remains focused on delivering sustainable results with profitable growth. The company continues to deliver stronger shareholders value with earnings per share of AED0.45 and shareholders net profit of AED44.6 million compared to AED36.6 million for the corresponding period witnessing an impressive increase of 22 percent."

