Adoption Of National Immunisation Policy Part Of Preventive Roadmap For Country’s Health System: Al Owais

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Adoption of national immunisation policy part of preventive roadmap for country’s health system: Al Owais

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the adoption of a national immunisation policy approved by the UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is part of a preventive health roadmap that guarantees sustainability and efficiency in countering communicable diseases.

In his statement on this occasion, Al Owais stressed that the policy represents a milestone in the planning and drafting of related policies that ensure health security, which is a national priority of the UAE, through the continuing cooperation between all relevant national authorities and the entire community.

He added that Ministry of Health and Prevention will provide the necessary resources to achieve the outcomes and indexes related to the policy, in coordination with the country’s health authorities as a single national team, to ensure the provision of the best immunisation services and provide quality vaccines that comply with the highest international standards and national safety practices.

