ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in area of police and security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2021) Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), discussed, with Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, several issues related to police and security work.

Their discussion took place during a meeting at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which was attended by senior ADP officers and Australian Federal Police officers.