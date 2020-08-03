UrduPoint.com
ADP Aviation Department Conducts 520 Aerial Sorties In 6 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, Aviation Department carried out 520 aerial sorties in the emirate in the first half of 2020, which included police missions, training and aerial ambulance services.

Brigadier Pilot Ibrahim Hassan Al Baloushi, Director of the Department, highlighted the ADP’s keenness to respond to humanitarian calls and arrive on time in response to reports, to save lives and provide humanitarian support in areas that are hard to reach.

The department organised 25 training courses, including 13 flight simulation courses that benefitted 26 pilots, as well as seven courses on transformational leadership that benefitted seven pilots.

