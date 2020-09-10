UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ADP Begins Implementing Vehicle Impoundment Law

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 06:30 PM

ADP begins implementing vehicle impoundment law

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, has started implementing Law No. 5 for 2020 on impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

ADP affirmed that law aims to ensure that traffic safety across Abu Dhabi follows the highest road and traffic safety standards, and to reinforce the importance of adhering to traffic regulations.

According to new law, reckless drivers will have to pay fines up to AED50,000 to get their cars released for serious traffic offences in Abu Dhabi.

A car can be impounded when a driver jumps a red light, is dangerous or reckless on the road, is involved in unauthorised road racing, and deliberately collides into a police car.

During a press conference held today, Brigadier Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director of the Central Operations of the ADP, said that the law does not contradict with any related Federal traffic laws and was drafted after extensive research on accidents and traffic violations committed by drivers over many years, to improve traffic safety and increasing penalties.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate is constantly revising and updating the list of enforceable legislations, in line with the current traffic situation, he added, noting that it conducted a study on traffic violations that led to accidents, to deter drivers by increasing penalties.

He further added that most accidents occur due to repeated violations, numbering 894 accidents leading to 66 deaths in 2019, including 64 serious accidents, 716 moderate accidents and 543 minor accidents.

Al Khaili pointed out that deaths caused by traffic accidents accounted for 35.

5 percent of total deaths in 2019, as well as for 49.6 percent serious injuries in the same year, stressing that the new law will increase fines to discourage reckless driving, which will reduce the number of deaths in Abu Dhabi.

He also highlighted the ADP’s keenness to publish videos on social media highlighting the negative effects of traffic violations to the public.

He then explained the violations that may lead to vehicle seizures and the resultant retrieval fee, noting that drivers could pay a fine of up to AED50,000 after deliberately crashing into and damaging a police patrol vehicle and must cover the costs of any damage, as well as for racing on the roads without permission from the relevant authorities, or if driving with obscured, concealed or distorted licence plates.

Drivers could also pay a fine of up to AED50,000 if driving a vehicle in a manner that might endanger themselves or the lives and safety of others or for driving through a red light, potentially resulting in the suspension of their driving licence for up to six months, he further said.

He also explained that drivers could have their vehicles seized or received a fine of up to AED10,000 if they modify their vehicle’s engine or chassis without permission, or up to AED5,000 if they cause an accident as a result of speeding, suddenly changing lanes, failing to leave a safe distance, not giving pedestrians priority, allowing a child under the age of 10 to sit on the front seat, or exceeding the speed limit.

Related Topics

Accident Police Social Media Abu Dhabi Driver Fine Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Traffic Same Lead May 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

Drama serial "Jalan" banned

27 minutes ago

DIMC launches virtual regatta

36 minutes ago

PSX goes up by over 600 points, closes at 42,647.3 ..

44 minutes ago

The EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement explained

2 minutes ago

Congo's civil aviation chief suspended over intern ..

2 minutes ago

Women Squash Championship begins in Peshawar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.