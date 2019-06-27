ADP, British Transport Department discuss training cooperation

(@imziishan)

The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, and the Department for Transport in the United Kingdom, UK, discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation in training and skills development, and how to build the capacities of their aerial shipping security staff.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, and the Department for Transport in the United Kingdom, UK, discussed ways of reinforcing their cooperation in training and skills development, and how to build the capacities of their aerial shipping security staff.

Their discussions took place during a meeting between Brigadier Abdulnur Abdullah Al Shehhi, Director of the Ports and Airports Directorate, and Robert Wilson, Regional Director of the Department for Transport, which was attended by a representative of the UK Embassy, the Director of the Aviation Security Administration at the Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and a representative of the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The meeting was also attended by Colonel Salem Saeed Al Ameri, Deputy for Administrative Affairs of the Security Directorate of Ports and Airports.