ADP Calls On Drivers To Benefit From ‘Early Payment Of Traffic Fines Initiative’

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 04:30 PM

ADP calls on drivers to benefit from ‘Early Payment of Traffic Fines Initiative’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2021) The Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has called on drivers to benefit from the "Early Payment of Traffic Fines Initiative," which includes a 35 percent discount if payments are made within 60 days of committing a violation, or a 25 percent reduction after the 60 days except for serious violations.

The ADP said it was keen to encourage community members to adhere to laws and regulations, to ease their burdens, help them solve their legal issues, and reduce traffic fines, noting that it facilitates payments for customers who can pay digitally on its website or smart application, to discount fines, reduce traffic violations, and motivate members of the community to adhere to regulations.

The ADP’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate renewed its agreement with Abu Dhabi First Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank to enable the payment of traffic fines via instalments for drivers for one year, using credit cards issued by these banks without incurring interest.

The service aims to facilitate the payment of fines for drivers and vehicles owners, by offering payments via instalments.

