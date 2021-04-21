UrduPoint.com
ADP Commander-in-Chief, Chile's Ambassador Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) has met in his office with Jorge Daccarett, Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to further develop cooperation and relations to achieve common goals in policing and security.

